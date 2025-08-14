Champions League winner emphatically rules-out transfer amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United are still in the market to sign a possible replacement for Alexander Isak if he moves to Liverpool this summer.

Alexander Isak is still a Newcastle United player, despite weeks of transfer speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool. That fact is unlikely to change unless the Reds significantly up their offer and the Magpies are able to find a replacement for the Swedish international.

Their pursuit of Yoane Wissa continues to rumble on, although that signing could speed up if dominoes begin to fall involving Brentford and Bournemouth. Wissa, whilst a Premier League proven striker, is not regarded as a direct replacement for Isak, though, and instead will fill the void left by Callum Wilson’s departure.

Instead, the Magpies will try to target an ‘elite’ replacement for Isak. Benjamin Sesko emerged as a possible option, but their efforts to sign the Slovenian ended in frustration when Manchester United swooped for his signature.

PSG striker Goncalo Ramos has also been named as a possible option for Newcastle United this summer. Ramos has long been linked with a move to Tyneside and was reportedly on their shortlist back in 2023 before he made the switch from Benfica to the French capital.

The Mail reported earlier this month that Ramos had again emerged as a potential option for Newcastle this summer, although a deal for the Portuguese international was always expected to be a tricky one to complete. And recent comments from the striker have all but ended their hopes of a move.

Goncalo Ramos transfer news

PSG have continued to spend lavishly in the transfer market this summer and one of their new signings, Lucas Chevalier, was the hero in the UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. Ramos had earlier taken that crown as PSG’s saviour as his stoppage time goal forced the game to a shootout as PSG recovered from a 2-0 deficit.

Ramos would go on to score his penalty in the shootout as his team triumphed 4-3. The striker was, unsurprisingly, asked about his future at PSG following the game.

The 24-year-old was not a regular under Luis Enrique last season and his omission from the starting XI at the Bluenergy Stadium in Italy further revealed that he is not expected to be a regular fixture in Enrique’s starting sides this season. Despite that, Ramos was emphatic in revealing where he would be playing his football next season.

“I have the same outlook as always, I'm ready to be there when the team needs me,” he said. “If I'm given the ball like that, I'll always score.

“If I stay [at PSG]? Yes.”

PSG are one of the sides that Newcastle United could come up against in the Champions League this season. The defending champions will be seeded in Pot One for the draw, whilst the Magpies have been placed into Pot Four.

PSG and Newcastle United famously met in the group stage back the last time the Magpies were in the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s side would crash out of that competition at the group stage having earned just five points from six games. Four of those were taken from PSG.