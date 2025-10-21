Newcastle United latest news: Goals from Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon sealed a win over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League.

Newcastle United secured their first home Champions League win in over two years with a comfortable 3-0 win over Benfica. A goal from Anthony Gordon in the first-half set the Magpies on their way before a second-half brace from Harvey Barnes sealed a priceless three points for Eddie Howe’s side.

That win lifted Newcastle United into 7th place in the Champions League league phase table, above European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, although the latter have played just two games so far in this competition. Whilst they left St James’ Park as comfortable winners, they did have to endure some nervy moments and must be praised for coming away from an important match with a win.

Barnes’ two in the second half made the margin of victory comfortable for the hosts, but it was Gordon’s first-half goal that gave them the breathing space and ensured that Benfica were forced to come out of their shells and, crucially, their low block. Gordon has scored in every Champions League matchday so far this season adding to his goals against Barcelona and Union Saint-Gilloise.

That goal meant that Gordon became the first Newcastle United player in history to score in three consecutive Champions League matches. Speaking to TNT Sports about that statistic, Gordon said: “It means everything [to be the first Newcastle player to score in three consecutive Champions League games] but we need more, my ambition doesn't stop there.

“Because we had so many chances, we had to put one away to calm the nerves. I was glad to see it go in.

“Playing with [Jacob] Murphy, I knew he was going to play that ball every time. That goal is all about him.”

On Nick Pope’s contribution not only with the gloves but also in assisting Barnes for his first goal, Gordon added: "We all love [Nick] Pope. He is one of the most popular people in the dressing room he is a top guy and a top keeper.

“He has kept us in so many games already this season and some of the saves he made were incredible.”

Harvey Barnes reacts to Benfica win

After missing out on European football entirely last season, Newcastle United have started their Champions League campaign in a positive manner. Barnes, the man who made sure of victory on Tyneside on Tuesday night, revealed that shining in continental competition is what is driving the squad on this season.

“Last season we weren't in Europe and that hurt the players - this is what we want to be in, there is nothing better,” Barnes said.

“A few times when we have gone ahead in games we have not quite gone for that second or third goal and it has cost us. This is when we are at our best - playing attacking football with the crowd behind us. The third goal killed the game off which was important.”

Gordon, Barnes, Pope, Murphy and co now have four days to rest and recuperate before facing Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.