Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle could pounce for Phillips

90min.com are reporting that Leeds United have not held contract talks with Kalvin Phillips in 2022, leading to speculation that he may leave Elland Road in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United celebrates after victory in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on November 30, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly there are plenty of suitors ready to pounce if this is the case with Newcastle United named as just one of a host of teams that could move for the midfielder in the summer.

Leeds reportedly rejected a £50million bid from West Ham for the man dubbed as the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ last month but their resolve may be tested even further at the end of the season with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United all reportedly interested in his services.

Injury problems have plagued Phillips’ season with the 26-year-old not featuring for his club since their 2-2 draw with Brentford in early-December.

Fabian on Magpies radar

Napoli star Fabian is reportedly a target for Newcastle United this summer, however, the Magpies will face competition from north London for his signature.

After missing out on Bruno Guimaraes last month, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Fabian to bolster their midfield with Mikel Arteta reportedly a big fan of his compatriot.

Reports in Calciomercato suggest that Newcastle had an approach for the midfielder rebuffed last month but could return with an offer in the summer if their Premier League status is secured.

However, the report also states that the midfielder may prefer to stay in mainland Europe and could be targeting a return to Spain.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.