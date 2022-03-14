Here is the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Nunez interest

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez reportedly remains at the forefront of Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans, but the Uruguayan’s continued good form in-front of goal has raised competition for his signature.

Benfica's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nunez, 22, has 25 goals and two assists this season, averaging a goal or assist every 83 minutes in all competitions for Benfica.

Manchester United have also reportedly shown an interest in the striker whose asking price is believed to be around £60million.

According to iNews, the Magpies were quoted a £50million figure in January but that price has now risen due to increased suitors.

AC Milan ‘edge’ Botman race

Newcastle's January pursuit of Sven Botman was well publicised and although the defender remained in France, United are expected to return for the Dutchman when the summer window opens.

However, they are expected to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hostpur and AC Milan for his services with the Italian side potentially holding a crucial ‘edge’ in the race for the defender.

According to Pete O’Rourke, Milan’s likely Champions League qualification means that the Serie A side may be a more appealing option for Botman this summer:

“Milan are a massive club. They have been following Sven Botman for a long time and the trump card they’ve got over Newcastle is it looks like they will probably be able to offer Champions League football next season.

“That might just be the deciding factor in their pursuit of the Dutch international.”

