NUFC ‘thinking seriously’ about Mourinho

Former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make a sensational return to the Premier League - with Newcastle United reportedly ‘thinking seriously’ about him.

Mourinho is currently boss of Roma in Serie A, however, Italian journalist Maurizio Catalani believes that his time in Rome could be coming to an end and believes that Newcastle hold a serious interest in the 59-year-old:

“If Roma don’t make a fair and important purchase campaign, I have my doubts that Mourinho will stay at Roma,” Catalani told Giallorossi.net, as picked up by Sport Witness.

“He won’t stay here and take four goals from Verona. I know that Newcastle, who have an unlimited budget and are currently the richest club in the world, are thinking seriously about him.

“Roma, on the other hand, are a team that has big flaws and with which it is difficult to build a game. It’s not good for him, but it’s not good for many other coaches.

“That Mourinho will stay in June, I have big doubts.”

Salzburg star on Toon radar

Newcastle United could see RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor as an alternative to Hugo Ekitike this summer, should they fail once again to convince the Frenchman to move to Tyneside.

Okafor has averaged just-shy of a goal every other game this season and could be available for around £10million.

However, according to Bild, Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan also all hold interest in the striker.

