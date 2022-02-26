Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘offer’ defender four-year deal

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen an ‘economically improved’ four year deal.

Newcastle United have reportedly offered a contract to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

FC Inter News report that Newcastle see Christensen as an ideal addition to their defence and with his contract at Stamford Bridge expiring in the summer, they could move to sign him on a free transfer.

Christensen has been in and out of the Chelsea side this season and may want a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to guarantee first-team football.

However, the report also states that the Danish international would be reluctant to move to the north east, instead preferring a team ready-made for success.

Roma midfielder ‘ready to leave’

Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of Roma has not been a very fruitful one and they could be set to lose one of their main midfield options.

Jordan Veretout, formerly of Aston Villa, is reportedly ‘ready to leave’ Roma and could be heading back to the Premier League.

Both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in the 28-year-old who has a £27million valuation, according to Transfermarkt.

Veretout has three goals and nine assists so far this season and may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after a disappointing spell at Villa Park in 2015/16 - a season that ended in relegation disappointment for the Villains.

