NUFC ‘refuse’ to end Botman chase

Newcastle United reportedly ‘refuse to give up’ their chase for Sven Botman, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Newcastle United 'refuse' to give up on Sven Botman who is seemingly AC Milan bound (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle had numerous bids rejected for Botman in January and even though the Lille man is expected to leave this summer a move to AC Milan looks most likely.

The Magpies still hold hope they can hijack a deal however and Amanda Staveley revealed to The Athletic that Botman had ‘desperately’ wanted to come to Newcastle last month and that he is still interested in a move.

Tottenham Hotspur also remain interested in the Dutchman and according to the Daily Star, Antonio Conte is ‘desperate’ to see them make a move for Botman in the summer.

Nunez ‘to leave’ in summer

Darwin Nunez will leave Benfica this summer amid intense interest from clubs across Europe.

Nunez has 20 goals in 20 league games this campaign and will be available for a move this summer, for a fee of €80million.

Rudy Galetti reports that ‘numerous’ Premier League clubs are tracking the Uruguayan and Newcastle United are known to be one of those sides, however, having been priced at €80million, it would take a club-record fee to prise him away from Portugal.

Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more league goals in Europe’s top leagues than Nunez this season as the 22-year-old’s stock continues to rise.

Barcelona step-up Kessie hunt

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interests in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie is out of contract at the San Siro this summer and has not agreed to an extension to his deal yet, meaning he is free to sign pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United hold an interest in the Ivorian, however, it is being reported by Calciomercato that Barcelona have ‘accelerated’ their talks with the midfielder.

Kessie, 25, can play a variety of roles in the middle of the park and can be used as an attacking outlet, as well as operating as defensive cover when required.

