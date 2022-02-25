Newcastle United and Chelsea transfer target ‘happy’ at Barcelona as Magpies join West Ham and Aston Villa in Georginio Wijnaldum pursuit
Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to leave PSG in the summer, is a move back to Tyneside a possibility?
Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:
Dembele ‘happy’ at Barca
Despite not signing a contract extension with the club, Newcastle United January target Ousmane Dembele is ‘happy’ at Barcelona - according to his manager.
Dembele had been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle and Chelsea last month, however, a move failed to materialise and he stayed in Spain.
Although his future at the Camp Nou remains up-in-the-air, Xavi has revealed that he has been impressed with the Frenchman’s conduct:
“I see him happy and acting like a professional,” Xavi said. “I have heard of all colours, I can say that he trained to the maximum, even when he wasn’t called up.
“If he wasn’t a professional, I wouldn’t let him play. Instead, he gives something positive to the group. And he will give a lot from now to the end of the season.”
Wijnaldum to leave PSG
Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave PSG at the end of the season, despite joining the club in the summer.
Wijnaldum is reportedly ‘set to pursue a new challenge’ after failing to settle at the Parc des Princes.
Atletico Madrid reportedly lead the race to sign the Dutchman, however, a return to Newcastle could also be an option for the 31-year-old should they survive relegation this season. Wijnaldum is also attracting Premier League interest elsewhere, with West Ham and Aston Villa also admirers.