De Vrij rejection

One recent report suggests that Newcastle United are willing to double Stefan De Vrij’s wages in order to tempt him to make the switch to England.

De Vrij was a key part of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan side that won Serie A last season and the Dutchman has been linked with a reunion with his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur.

De Vrij has also been linked with a move to the Magpies and despite them reportedly willing to ‘double’ his wage, the 30-year-old has no intention of moving to Tyneside - according to FC Inter News: “Despite the prospect of earning more than double (his money), the Magpies is not a destination that piques his interest, to put it mildly.”

Magpies to rival Red Devil’s for Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are expecting to face competition from Newcastle United for Sporting CP star Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and could be available for £25million this summer, according to the Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United have reportedly sent representatives to watch the 26-year-old defensive midfielder who is currently serving a suspension after being sent off late on in Sporting CP’s clash with Porto last weekend.

Pahlinha has played over 150 times in Portugal’s top flight during spells at Braga and Sporting CP.

