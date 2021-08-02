Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

Newcastle linked with France U21 International

According to The Mail, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara could be on the move to Tyneside this summer.

Boubacar Kamara playing for Marseille.

The French midfielder, who turns 22 in November, started his career as a defender but spent the majority of last season in the centre of midfield.

Kamara featured in 35 league games and 5 Champions League games for Marseille last season and has played for his country internationally at all youth levels.

The French side have reportedly turned down a bid of £12million from Newcastle, however, with Newcastle’s limited transfer budget this summer, twinned with the fact Kamara is out of contract in June 2022, it is unknown if they will continue in their pursuit.

Former Magpie signs for Gateshead FC

Former Newcastle United Under 23’s captain Owen Bailey has signed for Gateshead FC.

Bailey, who featured for Newcastle against Wolves in their 2019 pre-season tour to China, has signed an initial one-year contract with the Tynesiders.

Bailey featured against his old-side in a 4-1 victory for Mike Williamson’s team on Saturday. Former Magpie Adam Campbell got on the scoresheet for Gateshead, as well as Cedwyn Scott, who spent a period at Newcastle as a trialist.

Newcastle’s sole goal came through Dylan Stephenson’s tidy finish.

Speaking to Gateshead FC ahead of Saturday’s clash, Bailey said: “It has been tough but that’s in the past now and I have to look forward, I feel really good.”

“Fitness wise I feel great and in terms of out playing, I feel as good as I ever have.”

“I’m looking forward to showing what I can do and I’m really grateful to the club and to the staff for the opportunity to do that here.”

Newcastle interested in Juventus star

According to Romeo Agresti, Newcastle have enquired about the availability of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Despite no concrete offer yet, it is believed this situation could develop once Juventus solidify their transfer plans, reportedly revolving around the potential capture of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli.

