Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Forest open talks to keep highly-rated midfielder

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to open fresh contract talk with midfielder Brennan Johnson amid intense Premier League speculation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Brennan Johnson in action for Nottingham Forest (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Forest have enjoyed a resurgence under Steve Cooper, firing themselves into the playoff picture and Johnson’s form has been a major part of this rise up the table.

So much so that Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with swooping for him in the summer.

Various sources have linked the trio with a £20million move for Johnson whose contract at the City Ground expires in 2023.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Forest have opened contract talks with Johnson in order to tie him down to a new deal and fend off any interest from clubs in the top-flight.

NUFC tracking Spanish international

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are one of a number of teams that are tracking the progress of Pablo Sarabia’s loan at Sporting CP.

Sarabia is currently on-loan in Portugal from PSG but despite some impressive performances, he may struggle to displace any of PSG’s mercurial attacking options when he returns to France.

Sevilla and Villareal are viewed as front-runners for Sarabia and can offer him a return to his native country, however, Newcastle also reportedly hold a strong interest in the 29-year-old who has 22 goals and assists in just 34 appearances so far this season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.