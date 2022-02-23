Newcastle United transfer target set for contract talks amid Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal interest as Magpies ‘show interest’ in PSG loanee
Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to open contract talks with one of their most promising talents in order to fend off interest from the Premier League.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Forest open talks to keep highly-rated midfielder
Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to open fresh contract talk with midfielder Brennan Johnson amid intense Premier League speculation.
Forest have enjoyed a resurgence under Steve Cooper, firing themselves into the playoff picture and Johnson’s form has been a major part of this rise up the table.
So much so that Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with swooping for him in the summer.
Various sources have linked the trio with a £20million move for Johnson whose contract at the City Ground expires in 2023.
The Evening Standard are reporting that Forest have opened contract talks with Johnson in order to tie him down to a new deal and fend off any interest from clubs in the top-flight.
NUFC tracking Spanish international
According to Fichajes, Newcastle are one of a number of teams that are tracking the progress of Pablo Sarabia’s loan at Sporting CP.
Sarabia is currently on-loan in Portugal from PSG but despite some impressive performances, he may struggle to displace any of PSG’s mercurial attacking options when he returns to France.
Sevilla and Villareal are viewed as front-runners for Sarabia and can offer him a return to his native country, however, Newcastle also reportedly hold a strong interest in the 29-year-old who has 22 goals and assists in just 34 appearances so far this season.