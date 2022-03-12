Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Juventus favourites for defender

Juventus have been named as early-favourites to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger when his contract expires at the end of the season.

West Ham have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the hunt for Eden Hazard (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Rudiger hadn’t agreed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and with the recent sanctions to hit owner Roman Abramovich, it appears the German is destined to leave the Blues this season.

The 29-year-old has no shortage of suitors with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid all interested in his services, however, Calciomercato report that Juventus are the side that lead the race. Rudiger has been capped 49 times by Germany.

Thomas Muller links

Once again, fresh reports have linked Newcastle with an audacious bid to sign Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller.

Interest in Muller was reported in January, however, their precarious position in the Premier League at that time meant a deal for the 32-year-old was extremely unlikely.

However, their resurgence under Eddie Howe means that although their status in the league isn’t secured yet, attention can start to turn at building for next season and GiveMeSport believe that Newcastle will once again reignite their interest in Muller.

Muller has spent his entire career at Bayern Munich but with his contract at the Allianz Arena expiring at the end of next season, now could be the time we see him move away from the Bundesliga champions.

Hammers ‘eye’ Hazard

West Ham have become the latest Premier League club to express an interest in bringing Eden Hazard back to England.

Hazard had a hugely successful seven year spell at Chelsea before he joined Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee believed to be over £100million.

However, the Belgian has struggled in Spain and has played just 22 times in all competitions this season.

Chelsea have long standing interest in bringing Hazard back to Stamford Bridge with the 31-year-old believed to be open to a move back to his former side.

However, reports in Spain suggest that West Ham may take advantage of Chelsea’s current transfer ban to swoop for Hazard.

Newcastle also reportedly hold interest and could look to make Hazard a ‘marquee’ signing in the summer.

