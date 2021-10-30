Graeme Jones addresses talks with Newcastle United's owners after Chelsea defeat

Graeme Jones.

A promising performance unravelled midway through the second half at St James’s Park this afternoon.

Reece James struck twice, and Jorginho netted from the penalty spot, to condemn the club to a sixth league defeat. Newcastle, without a win in 11 games in all comptitions this season, remain 19th in the table.

The game was watched by part-owner Amanda Staveley, who led the consortium which bought the club earlier this month.

“For 65 minutes, we were right in the game,” Jones told BBC Match of the Day.

“We had a little spell of momentum just before their first goal, and generally I was really pleased. You have to remember that we are up against the Champions League winners – and the current Premier League leaders.

"We were competitive in the game with the way we went about it. It was working up to that point.

“Once the first goal went in that is when the disappointment came from. The manner of the reaction. Three goals in 16 minutes was disappointing, because the game was never that wide open.

"Up to 75 minutes, we needed to be in the contest. We were competitive. It was a difficult afternoon, I’m not denying that. We don’t want to play that way. It’s where we are at this minute in time.”

Jones, put in charge on an interim basis following Steve Bruce’s departure last week, will speak to the club’s new owners to find out if he is likely to be in charge for next week’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The ownership group have been speaking to potential new managers over the past week.

Asked what the plan was for next week, Jones said: “I really don’t know. I’ve done the game, spoke to the players after the game, and came straight here to do the press conference.

"I haven’t spoke to the owners. I’m not trying to be evasive. I haven’t. We’ll see what they’ve got to say tonight or tomorrow.”

