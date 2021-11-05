Howe is in talks to succeed Steve Bruce at the club, though Jones, put in “interim charge” last month, will take charge for tomorrow’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jones was asked about the 43-year-old’s credentials ahead of the relegation-threatened club’s visit to the Amex Stadium.

The 51-year-old said: “Me and Roberto (Martinez) clashed with Eddie and Jason Tindall all through the years.

Graeme Jones embraces Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe last year.

"I worked with Jason, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone down at Bournemouth. I know their method of work, and I know how they are.

"Remember, we’re talking about speculation. Eddie’s managed 550 games, 200 in the Premier League, he’s 43. He comes with a wealth of experience, knows the league, but it’s not written in stone. There’s been nothing said or confirmed by the club.”

Jones worked under Jason Tindall at Bournemouth last season following Howe’s departure.

“Remember, a method of work’s built up over a long period of time,” said Jones. “It’s the same method of work that me and Roberto had, Eddie and Jason had, so when I went to work there for Jason, I got an inside view of what their method of work was, and it's impressive. It's elite.

"If the speculation was correct, and he did come in, I’d transfer into that method work at Newcastle United. It was impressive. I was pleased to be part of it. I felt like I learnt when I was down there. Again, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Asked about Howe’s work, Jones went on: “High-tempo, attacking football with momentum. Very pragmatic, and they would pay attention to the off-the-ball aspect, because you’re only as good as how you defend.

“Their sessions were innovative, they were different, they were stimulating, they were detailed. That was Jason, Stephen and Simon, but I would imagine that method of work came together when Eddie Howe was there as well, even though Jason had his own spin on things

“So I have a good idea of what they stand for. If they do come in, I know that it was elite work.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table with four points from 10 games.

