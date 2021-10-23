Jones was put in charge on an “interim basis” following the departure of head coach Steve Bruce earlier this week.

Newcastle, 19th in the Premier League with three points from eight games, take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon looking for their first win of the season.

Jones will be without the suspended Jonjo Shelvey following the midfielder’s dismissal against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, yet to play this season, and defender Paul Dummett are edging closer to their respective comebacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked for an injury update, Jones said: “Same as, really. Martin Dubravka’s trained this week, but obviously it’s early. Jonjo’s obviously suspended. Paul Dummett’s back out on the training pitch. Elliot Anderson trained individually. We’re getting to the point where, touch wood, we’ve got a full quota to choose from.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Jonjo Shelvey.