Graeme Jones makes three changes to his Newcastle United starting XI

Miguel Almiron has been recalled to the starting XI at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:25 pm

Graeme Jones has handed Almiron a start for winless Newcastle United against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Almiron’s last start came against Wolverhampton Wanderers more than a month ago.

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with four points from 10 games.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron warming up prior to kick-off before the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium.
