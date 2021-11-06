Graeme Jones makes three changes to his Newcastle United starting XI
Miguel Almiron has been recalled to the starting XI at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:25 pm
Graeme Jones has handed Almiron a start for winless Newcastle United against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Almiron’s last start came against Wolverhampton Wanderers more than a month ago.
Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with four points from 10 games.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff.