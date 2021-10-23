Graeme Jones reveals the Joe Willock injury worry which has hampered his recent Newcastle United performances
Graeme Jones revealed that Joe Willock has been playing whilst receiving injections for a toe-injury.
One of the surprise omissions from Grame Jones’ team today was Joe Willock who started the clash at Selhurst Park on the bench.
Willock, who was Newcastle’s only summer signing after joining from Arsenal for £25m, had been a regular feature of Steve Bruce’s teams.
However, as interim boss Jones revealed, Willock has been playing through the pain barrier since injuring himself in training before the clash with Watford late last month:
“Joe Willock never had a pre-season here and what you don’t know is that he has been getting an injection in his toe.
"Before Watford he got an injury in training and he ended up missing a couple of week’s training.
"Taking an injection and playing, if you’re Lionel Messi and you’re not fit, you’re not going to be able to perform, it doesn’t matter who you are so that was Joe’s situation.
"Joe is going to be a fantastic player for this football club but he’s just building his fitness back up.”
Willock was pictured meeting a fan wearing a medical boot before the clash with Watford on September 25, however, to the surprise of many, he was deemed fit enough to start the game at Vicarage Road.
After starring at the end of last campaign which culminated in him scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games, Newcastle supporters will hope that Willock can regain match-fitness and recapture some of that sparkling end of season form.