One of the surprise omissions from Grame Jones’ team today was Joe Willock who started the clash at Selhurst Park on the bench.

Willock, who was Newcastle’s only summer signing after joining from Arsenal for £25m, had been a regular feature of Steve Bruce’s teams.

However, as interim boss Jones revealed, Willock has been playing through the pain barrier since injuring himself in training before the clash with Watford late last month:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Willock was injured before Newcastle United's clash with Watford in September (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Joe Willock never had a pre-season here and what you don’t know is that he has been getting an injection in his toe.

"Before Watford he got an injury in training and he ended up missing a couple of week’s training.

"Taking an injection and playing, if you’re Lionel Messi and you’re not fit, you’re not going to be able to perform, it doesn’t matter who you are so that was Joe’s situation.

"Joe is going to be a fantastic player for this football club but he’s just building his fitness back up.”

Willock was pictured meeting a fan wearing a medical boot before the clash with Watford on September 25, however, to the surprise of many, he was deemed fit enough to start the game at Vicarage Road.

After starring at the end of last campaign which culminated in him scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games, Newcastle supporters will hope that Willock can regain match-fitness and recapture some of that sparkling end of season form.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.