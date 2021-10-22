Graeme Jones reveals what he told Newcastle United's players after Steve Bruce's departure

And the 51-year-old today revealed that the winless club’s new owners had told him that he would be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – and the home fixture against Chelsea on October 30.

Jones, appointed in January as Bruce’s assistant following an 11-game run without a win, addressed the squad following Bruce’s midweek exit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to the players on Wednesday, after it was announced, and told them ‘it’s a clean slate, everything that’s gone on before, we start again, I’ll assess you on your actions in the next three days’,” said Jones.

"Football makes the decisions, not me, I’m just the executor of those decisions. The line-up and tactics will be based on the interpretation of that. The players have picked themselves – or not in some cases.”

Jones, recruited for “fresh ideas”, has overseen training since arriving at the club, but, up to now, Bruce has picked the team.

And Jones was coy when asked if there would be any significant changes in personnel at Selhurst Park.

Steve Agnew and Graeme Jones.

"Obviously, I’m not going to disclose shape or personnel,” said Gateshead-born Jones. “But, over the last three days, all the players have had the same experience tactically, both on and off the ball. Whatever team I pick, they’ll all know their jobs.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.