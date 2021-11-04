Graeme Jones set to face media at Newcastle United ahead of Graham Potter reunion

Graeme Jones.

The relegation-threatened club had hoped to have a new head coach in place for Saturday evening’s Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Villarreal’s Unai Emery turned the job down yesterday, and the club is now in talks with Eddie Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year.

Jones, put in “interim charge” of winless United last month following the departure of Steve Bruce, will speak to the media tomorrow afternoon ahead of the Premier League game.

“He's my friend,” said Potter, who has also been linked with the job. “I've known him for a long time. Boston was the first time we came across each other and met each other. We played there for a short time and kept in touch, and followed each other's career from playing to coaching.

“I know him as a guy, and him as a football person. He's a fantastic friend, and he's been very supportive to me. I know his qualities, and I know how competitive he is, and how organised his team will be.

I'm looking forward to seeing him. Hopefully I can send him home a little bit unhappy, but afterwards we'll have a glass of wine and give each other a hug.”