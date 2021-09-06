The move to pluck Souness from Ewood Park was a surprise to many supporters and the former Liverpool-man was tasked with dragging Newcastle from the relegation zone after a poor start to the season.

In his first campaign, Souness steered Newcastle to a UEFA Cup Quarter-Final and an FA Cup semi-final.

However, in his second, and final season, United struggled with injuries as some players also complained about a low dressing-room morale.

Souness left Newcastle lying in 15th position, one lower than the 14th they finished the season before.

His final game in charge was a 3-0 humbling at Manchester City - former Magpie-favourite Andy Cole grabbed the second-goal.

17 years on from his appointment, we look at who played for Newcastle United on that cold evening in Manchester and see where they are now.

1. Shay Given Newcastle’s goalkeeper that day was unsurprisingly Shay Given. Given played 463 games for United in all competitions before also making appearances for Manchester City, Aston Villa and Stoke City. He is now Assistant Manager at Derby County with Wayne Rooney. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2. Jean-Alain Boumsong Boumsong struggled to adapt to English football whilst on Tyneside and he lasted just a season before joining Juventus. After retiring from football in 2013, Boumsong has worked for BeIn Sports as well as a stint with the Cameroon national team as an assistant to Clarence Seedorf, before being leaving in 2019. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Peter Ramage Ramage played for a host of English clubs after departing Newcastle United. He even had spells in India and the USA. Ramage worked as a coach for Phoenix Rising in America before heading back to Tyneside in July last year to work as a coach for Newcastle’s Under 23 side. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Titus Bramble After being signed from Ipswich Town as one of the country’s brightest talents, Bramble played over 100 games for Newcastle. He joined Wigan Athletic and then Sunderland after leaving St James’s Park. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales