Graham Carr tipped for Newcastle United return under Steve Bruce
Graham Carr has been tipped for a comeback at Newcastle United – if Steve Bruce takes charge.
Carr left his post as chief scout during Rafa Benitez’s tenure at St James’s Park. The 74-year-old had helped bring the likes of Yohan Cabaye, Mathieu Debuchy and Moussa Sissoko to the club.
Newcastle, without a manager since Benitez’z June 30 departure, hope to appoint Sheffield Wednesday manager Bruce has Benitez’s successor. And the Mirror claim that Bruce, 58, wants to bring Carr back to the club, which takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, China, on Wednesday in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
United owner Mike Ashley – who wants the club to focus on signing players aged 28 and under with a re-sale value – remains on good terms with Carr.
The team, which is being coached by Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn, yesterday arrived in China ahead of the Wolves game.