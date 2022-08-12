Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe was appointed Newcastle head coach when the side were winless in the Premier League and under serious threat of relegation.

But shrewd January signings such as Burn from Brighton saw the club turn their fortunes around in the second half of the campaign to finish 11th in the table.

And they opened the 2022-23 season with a convincing 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park last weekend as they now look to build on it down at Brighton on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion interacts with Dan Burn. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

“Newcastle United were impressive at the weekend,” admitted the Brighton boss. “Eddie has done a fantastic job – he has improved them as a team and improved individuals. I have a lot of respect for the job that he has done.”

Burn played 74 times for Brighton in the Premier League before leaving to join Newcastle on deadline day for £13million back in January.

The defender has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at his boyhood club and this weekend will see him return to The Amex Stadium for the first time since departing the club.

“I think and hope that Dan will get a good reception,” Potter added. “Our fans are fair and understand he gave his best. During my time he really contributed to what we achieved.

“He is a top person and top professional.”

Brighton also kicked their season off with an impressive 2-1 win at Manchester United thanks to a Pascal Gross brace. But it was a former Red Devils player that Potter has highlighted as a real threat in his side going into this weekend’s match at The Amex.

And The Seagulls are boosted by having a clean bill of health heading into the match.

“There are no injuries, no problems,” Potter continued. “We’ve got the same squad available as we did last weekend.