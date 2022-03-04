Graham Potter's brilliant assessment of Newcastle United's transformation under Eddie Howe

The club is 14th in the Premier League table, and unbeaten in seven games, ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Potter’s 10th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion team.

Newcastle were 19th in the division when Howe was appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor as head coach in early November. The club spent heavily in the January transfer window, but Potter believes the work Howe has done with the players he inherited has been just as important.

Asked what Howe had changed at Newcastle, Potter said: "Everything, to answer simply. They’re more on the front foot, more intense, attack – and defend better.

"Everything has grown in terms of results and positivity, they’ve had the investment, the crowd has become a lot more positive. Eddie and his staff have been the catalyst for that, and they’ve not just invested in players, they’ve improved the ones that were there before.

"I think everything has improved and that shows in the results.”

Meanwhile, former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth will take up a similar role at United following a period of gardening leave.

"I have spoken with him,” said Potter. “I won't speak to him this week, just because that's normal, but he was somebody I worked with for two-and-a-half years. We had a little catch-up, because he was clearing his flat. We had a chat there. It's the same as I've said before, I wish him well.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth.

"I've got a lot to be thankful for to him for his time with me and his support."

