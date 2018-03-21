Grant Hanley reflects on his short-lived Newcastle career

Grant Hanley says he has "no regrets" about his move to Newcastle United.

Hanley left the club last summer after spending only a year at St James's Park following a £5million move from Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year-old – who made five starts for the club during its Championship-winning campaign – joined Norwich City.

Hanley, signed by United manager Rafa Benitez for his experience of English football's second tier, has impressed at Carrow Road this season.

“I’ve no regrets about joining Newcastle when I look back on it now,” said Hanley, who has been recalled to the Scotland squad for games against Costa Rica and Hungary.

“You make your decisions and you live by them. It never worked out for me, I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to.

“These things happen in football, and it’s just important that you learn from those kind of experiences. Then you move on and make yourself better for it.

“Personally, I feel good at the moment, because I’m back playing regularly again at club level.

“If you're playing for your club, you're obviously going to have a better chance of playing at international level.

“I was left out of the last squad, which I was gutted about.

“But I could totally understand why. Now I’m just glad to be back, and it’s up to me to train well and show the manager what I can do.”