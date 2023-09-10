Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was tasked with starting the 2023 Great North Run. Howe joins a select group of famous faces that has started the run and follows in the footsteps of north east managers Sir Bobby Robson and Peter Reid.

Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah was among the big names to take part in this year’s run that starts in Newcastle before ending on the coast at South Shields. 60,000 runners are expected to take part in this year’s run. Elite men, elite women and wheelchair athletes will take part as well as thousands of people raising money for charities up and down the country.