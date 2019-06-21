Greek club keen to sign TWO Newcastle United wingers
Panathinaikos are considering a loan bid for Rolando Aarons, according to a report in Greece.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 06:00
Roberts, 22, is out of contract at Newcastle United on June 30.
Ex-United defender Nikos Dabizas, Panathinaikos’ technical director, watched Roberts play in the Premier League 2 play-off final last month.
And SDNA claim that Panathinaikos are also keen on Aarons, another Newcastle winger.
Aarons, 23, has been loaned to Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec and Sheffield Wednesday since falling out of favour.