'Hang your heads in shame': Newcastle United fans voice sadness after council approve £120m Strawberry Place plans
The future of St James's Park has been put into jeopardy after councillors approved £120m development plans of Strawberry Place.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:50 pm
Councillors voted 7-3 in favour, a development which will create 1,000 office jobs, however virtually ends any potential future plans to increase the stadium’s capacity.
Iconic views of the 'Cathedral on the Hill' will also be impacted. It is understood Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sold the land for just £9million.
Unsurprisingly, Magpies fans have voiced their sadness, some of which can be viewed below: