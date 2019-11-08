'Hang your heads in shame': Newcastle United fans voice sadness after council approve £120m Strawberry Place plans

The future of St James's Park has been put into jeopardy after councillors approved £120m development plans of Strawberry Place.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:50 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:50 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 04: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on May 04, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Councillors voted 7-3 in favour, a development which will create 1,000 office jobs, however virtually ends any potential future plans to increase the stadium’s capacity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Iconic views of the 'Cathedral on the Hill' will also be impacted. It is understood Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sold the land for just £9million.

Unsurprisingly, Magpies fans have voiced their sadness, some of which can be viewed below: