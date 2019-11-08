'Hang your heads in shame': Newcastle United fans voice sadness after council approve £120m Strawberry Place plans

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 04: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on May 04, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Councillors voted 7-3 in favour, a development which will create 1,000 office jobs, however virtually ends any potential future plans to increase the stadium’s capacity.

Iconic views of the 'Cathedral on the Hill' will also be impacted. It is understood Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sold the land for just £9million.