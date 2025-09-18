Marcus Rashford and Hansi Flick | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Barcelona: Hansi Flick has praised Marcus Rashford for his ‘unbelievable’ strike against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign began with a 2-1 defeat at home to Barcelona on a night where Marcus Rashford stole the headlines on Tyneside. Rashford’s second half double, one that included a tremendous long range strike, downed the Magpies and despite a late goal from Anthony Gordon, ensured that Eddie Howe’s side would taste yet another defeat on home turf.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle United started the game ferociously, buoyed by an atmosphere described as ‘thunderous’ by a Spanish reporter sitting in the St James’ Park press box. However, the visitors were able to quell that period from the hosts and then took advantage in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quartet of substitutes from Howe didn’t turn the tide in his side’s favour, although they were injected with some fresh energy and legs towards the end of the match. Ultimately, quality finishes from Rashford and some European know-how towards the end of the match ensured victory for Barcelona.

Hansi Flick reacts to Newcastle United v Barcelona

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick revealed he was happy with how his side dealt with the atmosphere at St James’ Park - and of course praised the matchwinner for his ‘unbelievable’ winning goal: “It was a fantastic atmosphere,” Flick said.

“We saw how Newcastle were playing with high intensity. It's what we expected. We had the confidence and believed in our strengths.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“It's very important to get three points from the beginning of the season. Last year we lost to Monaco. It helps us to get better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always see [this from Rashford] in training and we saw it today. I'm happy for him. In the offence we have a lot of good players and he's one. I'm happy to have him. He gives us more options to follow the match. It's great to have him.

“These two goals will help a lot to get Marcus to the next step. It's so important he has the confidence and feels OK. These goals are unbelievable for him for the next steps.”

Dion Dublin, who was on duty for BBC Radio Five Live at St James’ Park, also added to the praise being heaped on Rashford’s shoulders, stating: “It's a very good header [the first goal]. It makes it so much easier, the cross comes at the right height, he's coming into an area where he's in the centre of the 18-yard box and he can go into any corner he wants to go into.

“But he knows the goalkeeper is going to have to go to the near post because the cross is coming from the right. He guides it past the keeper's right shoulder. It's an easy header but you've got to be able to get into those positions to make it look easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marcus Rashford worked hard tonight. There wasn't quite a smile, there was a smirk. But he worked hard, he got his goals, the second one was outstanding but he worked hard for the first.”

The Magpies now have just three days to lick their wounds before they head to the Vitality Stadium to face Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth on Sunday. Newcastle’s last victory on the south coast came over five years ago and Howe has yet to taste a Premier League win against his former club.