Newcastle United returned for pre-season training on Monday with some familiar and not-so-familiar faces on show.

First team stars such as Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and several others were part of the returning group at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training centre this week.

There was also encouraging signs on the injury front with Joelinton and Lewis Miley also involved in the pre-season testing, while Lewis Hall has continued to train individually as he steps up his recovery ahead of the new season.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento will return later in the month with Newcastle opening their pre-season campaign at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

Harrison Ashby returns to Newcastle United

Defender Harrison Ashby caught the eye as part of the returning group at Newcastle this week. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship at Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers, respectively.

Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United for a reported £3million in January 2023 but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club. The defender has featured in friendly matches for Newcastle and even scored on the club’s previous visit to Glasgow in a 2-1 friendly win at Rangers in July 2023.

Two years on, Ashby is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle as the club and player consider their next move. Ashby made 31 appearances for QPR last season but his only Premier League appearance came as a substitute for West Ham United in December 2021.

Ashby will be made available for a loan once again, though a permanent exit will also be considered, provided the right offer is made. It’s unlikely Newcastle will recoup the £3million paid to West Ham for Ashby.

But first he will get an opportunity to impress in pre-season.

Newcastle United new signing spotted at training ground

The most notable arrival at the Newcastle training ground this week has been that of Anthony Elanga after a £55million deal was agreed with Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Elanga has agreed a five-year deal at Newcastle and arrived at the club’s training ground on Tuesday evening to complete his medical.

Newcastle United content creator Adam Pearson captured the moment Elanga arrived at the training ground in a video that showed the winger briefly waving to the supporters eagerly anticipating his arrival.

Elanga is set to finalise his move to Newcastle this week with the view to being available for the pre-season match at Celtic.

Newcastle are also pushing to get more signings through the door with crunch talks taking place with Burnley over James Trafford. The club are also pursuing a striker following Callum Wilson’s release.

A centre-back addition has been a long-term priority for Newcastle, which remains unaddressed. Meanwhile, the potential departure of Sean Longstaff brings the midfield positions into sharper focus when it comes to possible replacements.

Longstaff has been part of the training group at Newcastle this week but is understood to be close to joining Leeds United having already agreed personal terms with the newly-promoted Premier League side following a £12million bid.