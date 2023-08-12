Kane had just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs and has now agreed a four-year deal with the German champions. And less than 24 hours after securing the transfer, the England captain has the opportunity to win the first major trophy of his career with Bayern facing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday night.

Following his arrival in Germany, Kane said: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career.

“This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here.”

The 30-year-old striker leaves England as the Premier League’s second all-time top goalscorer with 213 goals, 47 behind Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer on 260.

Wanting to keep his record intact, Shearer couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for Kane leaving the Premier League as he posted an edited image of himself as a pilot on Twitter along with the tongue-in-cheek caption: “Come on Harry, it’s time to go!”

Once the deal was officially confirmed, Shearer then tweeted Kane stating: “You’re the best Harry. Good luck. You deserve success.”