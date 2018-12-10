Harry Redknapp takes light-hearted jibe at Newcastle United on ITV's I'm A Celebrity finale

While Newcastle United fans left St James's Park devastated following a late winner for Wolves on Sunday night - Harry Redknapp provided his own blow.

Crowned 'King of the Jungle' on Sunday evening after spending three weeks as a contestant on this year's ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur has been known for a light-hearted jibe or two at the Magpies.

READ MORE: 'You're in League One!' - Newcastle fans react to Sunderland's Twitter dig over Harry Redknapp comment

His first followed on the opening night of the reality TV show when co-host and Newcastle fan Declan Donnelly asked for his thoughts on his new teammates.

"I think they're well motivated this lot... I think they're more motivated than your team Newcastle!"

Then, after turning down the managerial role on Tyneside in January 2008, the 71-year-old revealed it was the Geordie accent that stopped him from taking over from Sam Allardyce in what would have been Mike Ashley's first appointment.

READ MORE: Why the Geordie accent saw Harry Redknapp snub the Newcastle job in 2008

His latest and final I'm A Celeb dig at Newcastle - well, let's just say he doesn't envisage Rafa Benitez's side topping the table anytime soon.

"Have you missed the football?" asked Dec. Harry replied: "Yeah, absolutely.

Dec said: "Well, look at that, Newcastle are top of the league."

He might have been away from football the longest time since starting his career as a player and manager, but there was no fooling Mr Redknapp.

"Oh fantastic...I haven't been in there for 20 years, have I?"

Low blow, Harry, but also very true...