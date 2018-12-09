'Harsh on Murphy that' - Newcastle United fans react after winger is dropped from match day squad

Rafa Benitez has named three changes to his Newcastle United side for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez return to the starting 11 in place of the suspended Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy, who drops out of the match day 18.

Benitez welcomes back Paul Dummett to the substitutes bench after missing the previous three games.

It looks like Benitez may play an identical formation to the one at Burnley with DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Ritchie as wing backs with Jamaal Lacelles, Federico Fernandez and Clark as the three centre-halves.

Here is how some Newcastle fans reacted to Benitez's team selection:

@CallumHackers: "Harsh on Murphy that."

@mc_chug: "Why Atsu? Murphy was the better player on Wednesday setting up the goal for Rondon! #NUFC"

@KierenW6: "Why’s Murphy just been dropped like that"

@Luke_McAndrew13: "Murphy gets an assist and gets dropped from the whole squad.."

@Geordie_Ash: "Why the hell is Perez back in the side? Also I'd have kept Murphy in and put Ritchie on the bench. Ritchie does a lot of running around, but has little end product from open play."

@AndyMason86: "How can you drop Murphy after Wednesday"

@Geordie09mark: "Long ball, lose possession, long ball, lose possession.........."

@CS94DD: "Going to struggle without Schar bringing the ball out, haven't got a CB playing who can pass. Long ball incoming."