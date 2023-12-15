Newcastle United have suffered fresh injury set-backs just as the situation was starting to clear up.

The Magpies have welcomed Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Dan Burn back from injury over the past week. But they have been dealt two fresh concerns regarding Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park (3pm kick-off).

Trippier is suspended for the match regardless while Gordon has been a regular starter for The Magpies this season in the absence of summer signing Harvey Barnes. Barnes hasn't featured for Newcastle in almost three months following a foot injury picked up at Sheffield United.

He was thought to be close to a return but has since suffered a set-back in his recovery. Joe Willock's spell on the sidelines is also set to continue following injections to ease his Achilles issue.

Sven Botman is understood to be closing in on a return but the club will be hoping the defender suffers no further set-backs with his knee issue that has also kept him out since the Sheffield United match. The likes of Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy are set to be out until early 2024 while goalkeeper Nick Pope faces months out following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Here is Newcastle's current injury list and expected return dates...

Anthony Gordon (hamstring) Anthony Gordon has been nursing a minor hamstring issue that is preventing him from sprinting 'fully'. He was withdrawn against AC Milan on Wednesday night. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

Kieran Trippier (knock/suspension) Kieran Trippier was forced off against AC Milan following a knock. He is unavailable for Saturday's match against Fulham due to suspension. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

Sven Botman (knee) Botman is approaching two months on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Dutchman hasn't featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September. Botman is closing in on a return after revealing he is in the 'last few steps' of his recovery. Expected return: Luton Town (A) - 23/12