Barnes was ‘rested’ for Leicester’s 2-1 behind closed doors friendly defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday. Then the 25-year-old was left out again for the 1-0 win at Northampton Town on Saturday.

What was perhaps the most intriguing part of Barnes’ absence was that his No. 7 squad number was worn by Wanya Marcal-Madivadua. All other Leicester players who featured in the match kept their squad numbers worn in the Premier League last season.

Barnes is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer following The Foxes relegation to the Championship with Newcastle looking to complete a deal. Leicester are understood to value the winger at around the £40million mark after he scored 13 Premier League goals last season.

And Leicester boss Enzo Maresca explained Barnes’ absence on Saturday as he said: “Harvey had some problems in the last days and the reason he was not here was for that.

“As I said in my first press conference, the market is open and so anything can happen - for us and against us. At the moment Harvey is our player and he has been training with us.

“In the last few days he did not train because he has a small problem but he is fine. We will see what happens in the future.”

Barnes has been spotted wearing No. 7 on his training gear during the pre-season sessions at Leicester. The Championship club’s next friendly is at home to Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Wednesday.

Following Newcastle’s 3-2 friendly win at Gateshead on Saturday, head coach Eddie Howe was quizzed on the potential signing of Barnes. But he was quick to play things down.

“Nothing is close with any deal,” he said. “I can’t say anything [about Barnes]. I would never be disrespectful.”

Howe added: “At times there have been frustrations and difficult days. You want the end result and the best squad you can.

