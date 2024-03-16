'Back on the grass' - Newcastle United star ruled out for four weeks after injury set-back
Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is facing four weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring injury picked up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month.
Barnes missed Monday night's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea and remains unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off).
"Harvey won't make the squad [v Manchester City] but we hope he'll be back for West Ham," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said during his pre-match press conference.
Should Barnes return for the West Ham match, he will have been sidelined for four weeks in total. After being ruled out from September to February with a foot injury, it's a case of more injury frustration for the £38million summer signing from Leicester City.
"[Barnes is] hugely frustrated," Howe said. "He was very, very down after the Wolves game because he knew he just felt something in his hamstring and usually that's going to take a period of time to get right.
"He is desperate to do well for Newcastle. You saw his quality when he came on against Luton and scored instantly.
"He is a goalscorer, we've missed him when he's not been available this year. I know the qualities he has, I'm desperate for him to show that to everybody on a consistent basis.
"Whether this hamstring injury is related to his foot problem, there is a possibility that is the case but we hope he can be back. He's on the grass already so hopefully he'll be back soon and have a positive impact."