Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is facing four weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring injury picked up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month.

Barnes missed Monday night's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea and remains unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off).

"Harvey won't make the squad [v Manchester City] but we hope he'll be back for West Ham," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said during his pre-match press conference.

Should Barnes return for the West Ham match, he will have been sidelined for four weeks in total. After being ruled out from September to February with a foot injury, it's a case of more injury frustration for the £38million summer signing from Leicester City.

Harvey Barnes has scored twice for Newcastle United so far this season.

"[Barnes is] hugely frustrated," Howe said. "He was very, very down after the Wolves game because he knew he just felt something in his hamstring and usually that's going to take a period of time to get right.

"He is desperate to do well for Newcastle. You saw his quality when he came on against Luton and scored instantly.

"He is a goalscorer, we've missed him when he's not been available this year. I know the qualities he has, I'm desperate for him to show that to everybody on a consistent basis.