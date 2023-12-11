Newcastle United injuries: Here's when we could expect the likes of Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson back in action for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle United welcomed back Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff back from injury at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with some more players set to follow in the coming weeks.

The Magpies' injury situation has given head coach a real headache amid a hectic fixture schedule. Newcastle will have played 10 games in 31 days by the time they face Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day.

By that time, Newcastle will be hoping to have welcomed back some more players from injury.

Howe's side are fighting in all competitions but have struggled recently in the Premier League with consecutive away defeats at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. Next up is a decisive Champions League final group stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies must win and hope Paris Saint-Germain drop points at Borussia Dortmund in order to progress through to the last-16. A result would guarantee European football for Howe's side after the new year, whether that be in the Champions League or Europa League while a defeat would see them exit European competition altogether.

Barring any surprise injury returns, Newcastle have at least 13 players unavailable for Wednesday's match due to injury, suspension and ineligibility to play in the Champions League.

Emil Krafth (ineligible) Krafth is one of four senior first-team players to miss out on the Champions League squad for the group stage. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

Mark Gillespie (ineligible) Goalkeeper Gillespie also can't feature in the Champions League. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12

Matt Ritchie (ineligible) Ritchie has been introduced from the bench in recent matches for Newcastle but can't feature in the Champions League. Expected return: Fulham (H) - 16/12