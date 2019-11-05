Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Hatem Ben Arfa (L) vies Nice's Morocco striker Younès Belhanda during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Deecmber 11, 2016. A / AFP / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his release by Rennes in the summer.

And his wait for another chance looked all set to end this weekend with Nantes in talks to take the player in a deal until the end of the season.

But, despite positive noises last week, talks have reportedly broken down, leaving Ben Arfa in limbo.

Outlet Ouest France revealed “the Canaries had stopped discussions” with the former United, PSG and Marseille man, who has cut a divisive figure throughout his career.

Between 2011 and 2015, Ben Arfa played more than 70 games in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 12 goals.