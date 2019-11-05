Hatem Ben Arfa's return to football hits the rocks – former Newcastle United attacker's Ligue 1 move stalls
Former Newcastle United maverick Hatem Ben Arfa’s return to football has hit the rocks, according to reports in France.
The 32-year-old has been without a club since his release by Rennes in the summer.
And his wait for another chance looked all set to end this weekend with Nantes in talks to take the player in a deal until the end of the season.
But, despite positive noises last week, talks have reportedly broken down, leaving Ben Arfa in limbo.
Outlet Ouest France revealed “the Canaries had stopped discussions” with the former United, PSG and Marseille man, who has cut a divisive figure throughout his career.
Between 2011 and 2015, Ben Arfa played more than 70 games in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 12 goals.
Former France international Ben Arfa has also played for Hull City as well as Lyon and Nice in his homeland.