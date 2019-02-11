'He's a definite gain for Newcastle United': MLS coach Brad Friedel reveals what fans can expect from Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron has the pace and technical ability to succeed in English football, according to former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel.

After retiring from the game three-and-a-half years ago, Friedel, 47, has turned to management and was appointed Head Coach of MLS side New England Revolution in November 2017.

The former Blackburn and Tottenham shot stopper came up against Almiron, 25, when the Paraguay international was playing for Atlanta United last year.

And Friedel believes Newcastle's record signing can be a success in the Premier League.

"Almiron may be a loss to Atalanta, but is a definite gain for Newcastle," said Friedel.

"He was exceptional and the Atlanta scouting network did a fantastic job in bringing him and I know they paid a lot of money by MLS standards, and he did a fantastic job there.

"Historically the MLS has not been a selling league so it’s good to see that clubs are taking note of the MLS and paying those sorts of transfer fees.

"He the pace and technical ability to succeed in English football, and I wish him the very best of luck!”

Some may question the reported £20million transfer fee for Almiron, who has only excelled in the MLS.

But while Friedel admits it could take a while for the midfielder to adapt, he also believes Almirion has the qualities to excel in England.

“The Premier League is different; it’s very fast and physical but he has the tools to deal with it, and to be very good in England.

"Any league in the world, it will take any player a little bit of adapting, but he has the potential to do very well over there.

"I think any team that signed him would have had someone to link up with him very well, and you’ll see his pace.

"I know that a lot of teams have players with pace around, and he’ll have to get used to that, but he’s definitely one to keep an eye on.”