'He's going to end up at Manchester City or Chelsea' Newcastle United fans react to Kevin Mbabu's Champions League debut

Kevin Mbabu made his Champions League debut for Young Boys last night - which triggered a big social media response from Newcastle United fans.

The former Magpies defender departed Tyneside in 2017 and returned to his homeland, however left a lasting impression on the St James's Park faithful.

Despite making just five first-team appearances, Mbabu's performance against Chelsea in 2015 when he held his own up against the likes of Eden Hazard and Pedro showed just how good the Swiss can be.

Just over one year after leaving Newcastle, Mbabu is playing on Europe's highest stage for Young Boys, and his debut against Manchester United left Newcastle fans in envy.

Mbabu looked quick and powerful, at one point burning Fred for pace and flooring Paul Pogba before a penalty for a contetious handball was awarded against him.

Here's just some of the social media reaction:

@nufcfans: Lucky we got such a massive fee for Kevin Mbabu isn’t it lads? ...lads?!

@randallbell: Mbabu is gonna end up at somewhere like Man City or Chelsea isn’t he.. ffs Newcastle.

@LeroyNUFC: Cant believe we let Kevin Mbabu leave for basically nothing and signed Javier Manquillo for over 4 million

@RhysMelhuish22: WHY did we sell Mbabu so soon/cheaply? The lad have better been homesick. Farcical decision.

@kendallrowanx: Said from the absolute start Kevin Mbabu was gunna be unreal and we should never of let him go, stand by it completely. He’s still so young with so much talent

@danthompson78‏ That Mbabu looks alright, we should get him at #NUFC

@Craigamer: Kevin Mbabu playing in the champions league tonight while we have a shortage of full backs, top notch #nufc

@hirst_peter: Hang ona minute, Kevin Mbabu was told by Rafa he wasn’t good enough and was put up for sale. Tonight he makes his champions league debut. Well done NUFC.

@ollmeister: Mbabu powerhousing down the right side tonight causing #MUFC havoc in the Champions League while we have Javi Manquillo as back up #NUFC but hey ho we made £250,000 on him #GreatBusiness