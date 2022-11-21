'Helping Jack Grealish play like Almiron' - Newcastle United fans react to Callum Wilson's England impact

The Newcastle United striker unselfishly set up a goal for Jack Grealish just 13 minutes into his first international game in more than three years today as England convincingly beat Iran 6-2 in Doha, Qatar.

And club-mate Kieran Trippier also put in an assured 90-minute performance at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Fans were quick to praise Wilson while also taking the chance to rib Grealish after his Miguel Almiron jibe last summer.

England's Bukayo Saka with Jack Grealish following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

Grealish had a pop at Premier League Player of the Month nominee Almiron while celebrating Manchester City’s title win last season in a video which went viral. Grealish said team-mate Riyad Mahrez had “played like Almiron”.

Here is the best of the Newcastle United fan reaction.

ivanobridge @1v4nl33: “Top top player. Helping @JackGrealish to play like Almiron…”

MalH @Mal_NUFC tweeted: “Unselfish assist. Perfect.”

Jord @nufcjord_ tweeted: “Top guy helping Grealish play like Miggy.”