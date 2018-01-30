Henri Saivet on brink of move away from Newcastle

Henri Saivet is set to join Turkish side Sivasspor.

The Newcastle United midfielder was photographed arriving in Turkey today ahead of tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

Saivet – who played in Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea – spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne.

And French journalist Nabil Djellit said on Twitter that Saivet was set to join Super Lig side Sivasspor on loan.

The 27-year-old has only made a handful of appearances for Newcastle since joining from Bordeaux two years ago.

United manager Rafa Benitez revealed that "two or three" players were discussing moves away from the club at a press conference this afternoon.

“We have two or three players who are talking with different clubs," said Benitez.

"We'll see if we can progress with some of them. We'll see if we can bring some in. There are some players who maybe are leaving. We'll try to do our best to bring some in.”