Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton suffered a nightmare commute as flight problems delayed their return to the Brazil national team.

After helping Newcastle United to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were due to join up with the Brazil national team in South Korea on Tuesday.

But problems on their flight from Amsterdam to Seoul forced the plane to turn around, delaying the usual 12-hour commute to ‘more than 30 hours’.

According to Globo Esporte, a broken window on the plane forced the flight to turn around.

The pair eventually touched down in Seoul on Wednesday morning via alternative routes. They are part of the Brazil squad facing South Korea in a friendly on Friday, the five-time world champions will also face Japan in Tokyo next Tuesday.

Guimaraes and Joelinton are no strangers to the trip, having played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and Tokyo Stadium with Newcastle in the 2025 and 2024 pre-seasons, respectively.

Guimaraes is a regular with the Brazil national team while Joelinton will be looking to make a positive impression after missing out on the last squad due to injury, despite being called up.

Bruno Guimaraes confirms Seoul touchdown

After scoring against Nottingham Forest and helping Newcastle to a second consecutive win heading into the international break, Guimaraes admitted that the two-week break from club football could stifle The Magpies’ momentum.

“The international break has not come at a very good time for us, because we just want to keep going,” he admitted.

“But now we have to go to the international, play well and come back fit because we have a very important game when we come back.

“I'm going to South Korea, it's crazy. But yeah, we have to go there. Playing for my country is always a reason to be proud though for me. But it's a little bit far away.

“The most important thing now is to get the jet lag right. Go there, train well. It's important for us as well to be there with our national team and most important is to stay fit.”

The travel distance has been made all the worse by the delay, but Guimaraes confirmed via Instagram that he had arrived safely in Seoul to join up with the national team.

The midfielder wrote: “Depois de mais de 30 horas here we go [After more than 30 hours here we go].”

The post was followed by a crying laughing emoji, suggesting the often positive Guimaraes hasn’t been too shaken up by his trip.

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton trip

Following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Forest, Howe admitted the trip Newcastle’s Brazilian duo would make during the international break was in his thoughts.

After playing Japan next Tuesday, the pair will travel back to the North East and have minimal training time before heading down to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (3pm kick-off) in what is one of Newcastle’s longest domestic away trips of the season.

“I'm glad I'm not going with him,” Howe said, prior to the lengthy delay. “We had a quick chat at the end of the game. I mean, what those players do that play for their countries, that have to travel those kind of distances - I know it sounds easy - you're going to play for your country, you're going to fly halfway across the world, it's a privilege, and don’t get me wrong, the players know that. But it is hard and it's hard on their brains, their bodies.

“But what I love about those two individual players is that when they come back to us after those journeys, they come back with such a passion to play for the club again.

“They're pleased to be with their teammates, and they're really focused on what we need to do. They're not reflecting back on what they've just done. Incredible people, and I hope they return safely and in the condition that they've left.”