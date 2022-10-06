Here's how much Newcastle United are now paying in wages and how that compares to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester City, West Ham United and every other Premier League side
Newcastle have enjoyed a solid enough start to the season – though a few less draws would certainly go down well.
The Toon are currently seventh in the table, a position that could be seen as par if their current wage bill is taken into consideration.
United’s wage bill this season, which has largely remained unchanged compared to last season, pales into insignificance compared to Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Nevertheless, they are still one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League.
The research has been conducted by OLBG and reveals how much Premier League clubs wage bills have increased or decreased from last season, using data from Sportsrac.
Each club’s highest weekly earner is also listed.
Have your say on the findings via our social media channels.