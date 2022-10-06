The Toon are currently seventh in the table, a position that could be seen as par if their current wage bill is taken into consideration.

United’s wage bill this season, which has largely remained unchanged compared to last season, pales into insignificance compared to Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, they are still one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League.

The research has been conducted by OLBG and reveals how much Premier League clubs wage bills have increased or decreased from last season, using data from Sportsrac.

Each club’s highest weekly earner is also listed.

1. Manchester United - £212,781,000.00 Highest paid: Cristiano Ronaldo (£515,385.00) Decrease: -0.79% Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - £153,480,000.00 Highest paid: Mo Salah (£350,000.00) Increase: 11.81% Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - £150,568,000.00 Highest paid: Raheem Sterling (£325,000.00) Decrease: -14.43% Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Manchester City - £144,184,000.00 Highest paid: Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000.00) Decrease: -3.46% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales