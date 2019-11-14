'He’s a bit unloved' – former Sunderland defender backs Newcastle United midfielder's career decision

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 8 : Matt Ritchie (L), of Scotland celebrates scoring late in the first half with team mate Alan Hutton during the EURO 2016 Qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hamden Park on October 8, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Hutton is a former teammate of Hampshire-born Ritchie at international level and speaking to Football Insider believes he “would run through a brick wall” for the country of his father. But Hutton maybe feels the Magpies midfielder wasn’t always appreciated by the Scotland hierarchy – and it showed.

“I’ve obviously played alongside him, I think he’s a fantastic player. So much energy, willing runner, run through a brick wall for you and quality so I know what he can give,” said Hutton.

“He obviously feels he’s a bit unloved when he goes up there, he doesn’t play all the time. Maybe he feels he can offer more but he feels he’s not getting the chance.

“When you get to a certain age, then you start thinking: ‘What am I going to put forward? I’ve got my family here, I’ve got Scotland there, I’m not really playing there so I’d rather use the days for X, Y and Z.’

“I did the same thing so I’m not going to sit here and say he made the wrong decision but I think when you start to get to that age, that’s the way you start thinking.”