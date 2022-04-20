Miguel Almiron opened the scoring and after weathering a Crystal Palace storm, it was enough to seal all three points for Newcastle and take them to 40 points in the Premier League table.

But who impressed for Eddie Howe’s side? Here are our player ratings from the match:

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Had little to do in the first-half and was rarely tested in the second despite Palace's improvement. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

2. Emil Krafth - 8 Had a very good first-half up against Zaha but the Ivorian grew into the game following their formation change - Krafth dealt with that with little issue however. Very solid again. Photo: George Wood

3. Fabian Schar - 7 An uncharacteristic mistake early on went unpunished. Marshalled the defence well alongside Burn once again. Photo: George Wood

4. Dan Burn - 7 Another solid performance from Burn was rewarded with another clean sheet. Dealt with everything thrown his way. Photo: Stu Forster