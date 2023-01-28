The winter transfer window on Tyneside has been a lot quieter than their business in the transfer market this time last year.

Staring down the barrel of relegation, the Magpies knew they had to act in the market in order to stave off a third relegation in just over a decade.

After a busy start to the window, one that saw them add Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their ranks early on, the Magpies had a quiet couple of weeks before a flurry of action at the end of the month.

Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes also joined during the dying hours of the window - but plenty of others were linked with a move to the club.

Here, we take a look at what has happened to 19 players that were linked with a move to Newcastle United last January.

Jesse Lingard Jesse Lingard was one player that was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United last winter - but what has happened to the others?

Hugo Ekitike The Magpies had a deadline day bid for Ekitike accepted by Stade Reims, only for the striker to turn down the opportunity of moving to the north east. Ekitike joined PSG on-loan this summer but has struggled for regular game time alongside some of football's biggest names.

Aaron Ramsey Ramsey was touted as a potential option for Newcastle as he looked for a way out of Juventus. Instead, he moved to Rangers and was the unfortunate player to miss in their Europa League final penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. He moved to Nice in the summer.

Dele Alli Alli opted for a move to Everton last January, but failed to impress during his half a season at Goodison Park. The former Spurs man was shipped out to Besiktas on-loan, just six months on from his move to Everton.