How big are Newcastle United? Here's how they rank among the rest of the Premier League

How big are Newcastle United?

It is a question that is often asked by supporters across the United Kingdom - and FourFourTwo think they've found the answer.

By taking into account five varied factors: history, recent success, UK fanbase, global fame and financial clout, the football magazine has ranked each Premier League club in order on how big they really are.

But where does that leave Newcastle?

Well, Rafa Benitez's side are ranked in-between Everton and West Ham United in EIGHTH, while Manchester United are listed as the biggest, ahead of Liverpool in second.

Three titles from Manchester City isn't enough to earn them a top four spot as Arsenal and Chelsea pip them too it.

"The doziest of sleeping giants," FourFourTwo stated in their reasoning for Newcastle's position.

"A football club that hasn’t won a major honour since 1955 (the last of six FA Cups, preceded by four top-division titles) yet retains a mystique. A big part of that is the loud and loyal fans, packing the 52,000-capacity St James’ Park despite the often dire fayre on offer.

"Their lofty position here is helped by Newcastle getting good just as the Premier League was booming post-Euro ’96. Kevin Keegan’s side which finished second twice in 1996 and 1997 are recalled lovingly by neutrals as well as by the Georgie nation.

"Since that there have been highs (Champions League exploits under Bobby Robson) and lows (two relegations, although the club bounced back straight away both times). They're currently struggling under an owner who seems to think it’s OK that one of England’s best-supported sides has a net transfer spend lower than several Championship sides.

"Yet this still feel like a big club, despite the Magpies misplacing their eye for silverware."

Cardiff City are bottom of the pile with Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth just above them.

Tottenham Hotspur are the other club to rank above the Magpies while Leicester City complete the top 10 clubs.

Here's how every Premier League club rank by how ‘big’ they are - according to FourFourTwo

1. Manchester United

2. Liverpool

3. Arsenal

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester Ciy

6. Tottenham Hotspur

7. Everton

8. Newcastle United

9. West Ham United

10. Leicester City

11. Southampton

12. Crystal Palace

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers

14. Watford

15. Fulham

16. Burnley

17. Brighton and Hove Albion

18. Bournemouth

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Cardiff City