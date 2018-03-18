How did Newcastle's players rate in their 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp?

Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw by Royal Antwerp in Spain this afternoon.

Matt Ritchie put Rafa Benitez's side ahead in the first period at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

However, Antwerp substitute Alexander Corryn levelled in the 91st minute.

So how did Newcastle's players rate in the unsual 135-minute game?

Martin Dubravka: Had very little to do in the first two periods – 6

Javier Manquillo: Got up and down and tried to play on the overlap – 6

Victor Fernandez

Chancel Mbemba: Steady 45-minute run-out ahead of DR Congo's international against Tanzania – 6

Florian Lejeune: Strolled through the first period before his withdrawal – 6

Massadio Haidara: Defended and attacked well in a rare 90-minute run-out – 6

Matt Ritchie: Opened the scoring with a superb chip and never stopped running and talking – 7

Jonjo Shelvey: Moved the ball well and put his foot in when he had to in the first period – 6

Mikel Merino: Couldn't convert what was arguably the best chance of the game – 6

Jacob Murphy: Had some joy down the left in the second period when his pace got him into some dangerous positions – 6

Christian Atsu: Started up front, but didn't have too many chances in and around the box – 5

Joselu: Put a header wide, and didn't threaten the goal – 5

SUBSTITUTES

Jamaal Lascelles (for Lejeune, 46): A commanding presence at the back – 6

Isaac Hayden (for Shelvey, 46): Battled well in midfield and didn't shirk a tackle – 6

Ciaran Clark (for Mbemba, 46): Talked and organised United's defence well – 6

Nathan Harker (for Dubravka, 91): Conceded a goal seconds into his debut, but recovered well – 6

DeAndre Yedlin (for Manquillo, 91): Combined well with fellow substitute Fernandez – 6

Paul Dummett (for Haidara, 91): Fizzed a shot from distance just over the crossbar – 6

Victor Fernandez (for Ritchie, 91): Caught the eye on his debut, combined well with Yedlin – 7

Mohamed Diame (for Merino, 91): Made an impact in midfield after coming off the bench – 6

Kenedy (for Murphy, 91): Didn't get into the game and was a peripheral figure – 5

Dwight Gayle (for Atsu, 91): Denied twice, once from the penalty spot, in the final period – 5

Ayoze Perez (for Joselu, 91): Was heavily involved in the final period as Newcastle pressed for a winner – 6