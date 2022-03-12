Wor Flags have helped to create a wonderful atmosphere at St James’s Park this season and it is one of the contributing factors for the side’s recent resurgence.

There’s few stadiums in the world that can compare to a full and noisy St James’s Park – but how do their attendances this season compare to the rest of the Premier League?

With supporters being the heartbeat of football, something often forgotten in the modern game, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.

Do these figures shock you?

1. Burnley - 85.3% Burnley have struggled this season but recent results show that the atmosphere created at Turf Moor will play a major role in the relegation battle this season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur - 88.7% Antonio Conte's side have struggled for consistency recently but they still harbour Champions League qualification ambitions Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Southampton - 91.1% Southampton have suffered back-to-back defeats, including their 2-1 reverse to Newcastle United on Thursday. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - 92.0% Selhurst Park is another ground renowned for its great atmosphere and with Patrick Vieira’s men playing some great football this season, it must be hard not to be an excited Crystal Palace fan this season. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales