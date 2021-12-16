How does the Premier League decide whether to call off a game for Covid? The rules explained amid crisis facing football

Football is facing a crisis across the top flight and EFL pyramid as a result of Covid and growing infection rates.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League Board has postponed Leicester City’s match against Tottenham Hotspur tonight due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester’s squad today.

"In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today.

A message is seen on the LED board saying the match is called off prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the match.

Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s match and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.”

How does the board decide whether to postpone a game?

The statement added: “The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.

“It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

“With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

“These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”